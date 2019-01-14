Does Eveready Industries India Limited’s (NSE:EVEREADY) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

In 2014 Amritanshu Khaitan was appointed CEO of Eveready Industries India Limited (NSE:EVEREADY). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Amritanshu Khaitan’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Eveready Industries India Limited has a market cap of ₹13b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹40m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹16m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ₹7.0b to ₹28b. The median total CEO compensation was ₹16m.

As you can see, Amritanshu Khaitan is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Eveready Industries India Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Eveready Industries India has changed over time.

Is Eveready Industries India Limited Growing?

Eveready Industries India Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 5.6% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 7.3%.

I’m not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It’s clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information.

Has Eveready Industries India Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 29% over three years, some Eveready Industries India Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Eveready Industries India Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Eveready Industries India.

