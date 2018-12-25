Does Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited (NSE:EKC) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Everest Kanto Cylinder Limited’s (NSE:EKC) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Everest Kanto Cylinder has a P/E ratio of 6.52, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹6.52 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Everest Kanto Cylinder:

P/E of 6.52 = ₹31.45 ÷ ₹4.83 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Everest Kanto Cylinder saw earnings per share decrease by 36% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 54%.

How Does Everest Kanto Cylinder’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Everest Kanto Cylinder has a lower P/E than the average (13.3) P/E for companies in the packaging industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Everest Kanto Cylinder shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Everest Kanto Cylinder’s P/E?

Net debt totals 82% of Everest Kanto Cylinder’s market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Everest Kanto Cylinder’s P/E Ratio

Everest Kanto Cylinder has a P/E of 6.5. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 17. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn’t grow EPS last year, it isn’t surprising that the market has muted expectations.