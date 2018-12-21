What does Evergreen Gaming Corporation’s (CVE:TNA) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Evergreen Gaming Corporation (CVE:TNA) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of CA$32m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into TNA here.

How does TNA’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

TNA’s debt levels have fallen from US$7.0m to US$5.4m over the last 12 months , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, TNA’s cash and short-term investments stands at US$10m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, TNA has produced US$5.8m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 108%, meaning that TNA’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In TNA’s case, it is able to generate 1.08x cash from its debt capital.

Does TNA’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of US$6.2m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$14m, leading to a 2.32x current account ratio. Usually, for Hospitality companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does TNA face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 28%, TNA’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as TNA is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether TNA is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In TNA’s, case, the ratio of 24.48x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

TNA’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. In addition to this, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how TNA has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Evergreen Gaming to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

