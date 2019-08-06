Does Evershine Group Holdings (HKG:8022) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Evershine Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8022) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Evershine Group Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Evershine Group Holdings had debt of HK$153.1m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from HK$220.4m over a year. However, it also had HK$3.57m in cash, and so its net debt is HK$149.5m.

How Strong Is Evershine Group Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Evershine Group Holdings had liabilities of HK$48.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$153.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$3.57m and HK$11.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$186.6m.

Of course, Evershine Group Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$1.59b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Evershine Group Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Evershine Group Holdings saw its revenue drop to HK$4.9m, which is a fall of 78%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Evershine Group Holdings's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost HK$30m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of-HK$103.7m. So to be blunt we do think it is risky.