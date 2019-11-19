Does Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio?

Could Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

With Evertz Technologies yielding 4.0% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors likely find the company quite interesting. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Evertz Technologies for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Evertz Technologies!

TSX:ET Historical Dividend Yield, November 19th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 75% of Evertz Technologies's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. This is a healthy payout ratio, and while it does limit the amount of earnings that can be reinvested in the business, there is also some room to lift the payout ratio over time.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Evertz Technologies paid out 90% of its free cash flow last year, suggesting the dividend is poorly covered by cash flow. While Evertz Technologies's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, free cash flow is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were it to repeatedly pay dividends that were not well covered by cash flow, this could be a risk to Evertz Technologies's ability to maintain its dividend.

While the above analysis focuses on dividends relative to a company's earnings, we do note Evertz Technologies's strong net cash position, which will let it pay larger dividends for a time, should it choose.

We update our data on Evertz Technologies every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Evertz Technologies has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was CA$0.32 in 2009, compared to CA$0.72 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.4% a year over that time.

Companies like this, growing their dividend at a decent rate, can be very valuable over the long term, if the rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Potential