Does Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Everyman Media Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at July 2019 Everyman Media Group had debt of UK£11.1m, up from UK£1.02m in one year. However, it does have UK£1.87m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about UK£9.26m.

How Strong Is Everyman Media Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Everyman Media Group had liabilities of UK£13.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£71.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£1.87m as well as receivables valued at UK£5.14m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£77.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Everyman Media Group is worth UK£136.8m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Given net debt is only 1.1 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that Everyman Media Group's EBIT has low interest coverage of 2.4 times. So while we're not necessarily alarmed we think that its debt is far from trivial. It is well worth noting that Everyman Media Group's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 41% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Everyman Media Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.