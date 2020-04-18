How Does Everyman Media Group's (LON:EMAN) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 52% in the last month alone, although it is still down 41% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 35% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Everyman Media Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 50.41 that there is some investor optimism about Everyman Media Group. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (29.8) for companies in the entertainment industry is lower than Everyman Media Group's P/E.

Everyman Media Group's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Everyman Media Group's earnings per share fell by 15% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 35% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Everyman Media Group's P/E?

Everyman Media Group's net debt is 11% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Everyman Media Group's P/E Ratio

Everyman Media Group's P/E is 50.4 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Everyman Media Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 33.3 back then to 50.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.