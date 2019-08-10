What Does Evonik Industries AG's (ETR:EVK) Share Price Indicate?

Evonik Industries AG (ETR:EVK) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €27.02 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €22.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Evonik Industries's current trading price of €22.56 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Evonik Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Evonik Industries

Is Evonik Industries still cheap?

Good news, investors! Evonik Industries is still a bargain right now. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.15x is currently well-below the industry average of 21.24x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Evonik Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Evonik Industries generate?

XTRA:EVK Past and Future Earnings, August 10th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Evonik Industries, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since EVK is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EVK for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EVK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Evonik Industries. You can find everything you need to know about Evonik Industries in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Evonik Industries, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.