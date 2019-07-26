Does EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A. (EBR:EVS) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.'s (EBR:EVS) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. EVS Broadcast Equipment has a P/E ratio of 8.39, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 12%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for EVS Broadcast Equipment:

P/E of 8.39 = €21.8 ÷ €2.6 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does EVS Broadcast Equipment's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.8) for companies in the communications industry is higher than EVS Broadcast Equipment's P/E.

EVS Broadcast Equipment's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with EVS Broadcast Equipment, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, EVS Broadcast Equipment grew EPS by a whopping 47% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 14% annually, over the last three years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does EVS Broadcast Equipment's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of €58m, EVS Broadcast Equipment has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 19% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On EVS Broadcast Equipment's P/E Ratio

EVS Broadcast Equipment has a P/E of 8.4. That's below the average in the BE market, which is 15.1. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.