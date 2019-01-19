Does EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.’s (EBR:EVS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.’s (EBR:EVS) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. EVS Broadcast Equipment has a P/E ratio of 10.22, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €10.22 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for EVS Broadcast Equipment:

P/E of 10.22 = €21.9 ÷ €2.14 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Notably, EVS Broadcast Equipment grew EPS by a whopping 63% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 5.4% a year, over 5 years.

How Does EVS Broadcast Equipment’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see EVS Broadcast Equipment has a lower P/E than the average (21.5) in the communications industry classification.

EVS Broadcast Equipment’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

EVS Broadcast Equipment’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with EVS Broadcast Equipment’s €29m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On EVS Broadcast Equipment’s P/E Ratio

EVS Broadcast Equipment’s P/E is 10.2 which is below average (14) in the BE market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.