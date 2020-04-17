Does Exchange Income Corporation (TSE:EIF) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at Exchange Income Corporation (TSE:EIF) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Exchange Income:

0.08 = CA$159m ÷ (CA$2.3b - CA$280m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Exchange Income has an ROCE of 8.0%.

See our latest analysis for Exchange Income

Is Exchange Income's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Exchange Income's ROCE is fairly close to the Airlines industry average of 10.0%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Exchange Income's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can see in the image below how Exchange Income's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

TSX:EIF Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Exchange Income.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Exchange Income's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Exchange Income has current liabilities of CA$280m and total assets of CA$2.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

Our Take On Exchange Income's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with Exchange Income's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Exchange Income. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.