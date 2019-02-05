Does Expert Systems Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8319) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Expert Systems Holdings Limited (HKG:8319) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Expert Systems Holdings:

0.12 = HK$7.0m ÷ (HK$175m – HK$85m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Expert Systems Holdings has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Expert Systems Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Expert Systems Holdings’s ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the IT industry. Separate from Expert Systems Holdings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Expert Systems Holdings’s current ROCE of 12% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 26%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Expert Systems Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Expert Systems Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Expert Systems Holdings has total assets of HK$175m and current liabilities of HK$85m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Expert Systems Holdings’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Expert Systems Holdings’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it’s worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. You might be able to find a better buy than Expert Systems Holdings. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).