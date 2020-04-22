How Does Extended Stay America's (NASDAQ:STAY) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 40% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 31% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 47% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for Extended Stay America

Does Extended Stay America Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Extended Stay America's P/E of 10.89 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.9) for companies in the hospitality industry is higher than Extended Stay America's P/E.

NasdaqGS:STAY Price Estimation Relative to Market April 22nd 2020 More

Extended Stay America's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Extended Stay America, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Extended Stay America's earnings per share fell by 21% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 3.7% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Extended Stay America's Balance Sheet

Extended Stay America's net debt is considerable, at 134% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Extended Stay America's P/E Ratio

Extended Stay America's P/E is 10.9 which is below average (13.3) in the US market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Extended Stay America over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.8 back then to 10.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.