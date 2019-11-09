Does Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Exterran's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2019 Exterran had debt of US$495.3m, up from US$419.1m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$22.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$473.4m.

How Healthy Is Exterran's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Exterran had liabilities of US$325.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$738.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$22.0m as well as receivables valued at US$268.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$773.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$289.4m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Exterran would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Even though Exterran's debt is only 2.4, its interest cover is really very low at 1.8. In large part that's it has so much depreciation and amortisation. These charges may be non-cash, so they could be excluded when it comes to paying down debt. But the accounting charges are there for a reason -- some assets are seen to be losing value. Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. Importantly, Exterran's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 21% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Exterran can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.