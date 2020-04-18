How Does Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 30% in the last month alone, although it is still down 21% over the last quarter. The full year gain of 16% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for Fair Isaac

How Does Fair Isaac's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Fair Isaac's P/E is 44.71. The image below shows that Fair Isaac has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the software industry average (44.7).

NYSE:FICO Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

Fair Isaac's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Fair Isaac's 57% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 21% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Fair Isaac's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Fair Isaac's net debt is 8.7% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Fair Isaac's P/E Ratio

Fair Isaac trades on a P/E ratio of 44.7, which is multiples above its market average of 13.6. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Fair Isaac recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 34.3 to 44.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.