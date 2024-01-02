Does FBI involvement in Rochester crash mean terrorism is suspected?

Within hours after the fiery and deadly New Year's Eve crash outside of the Kodak Center, the FBI was enlisted to join the investigation.

Specifically, the FBI and what is called the Joint Terrorism Task Force, or JTTF, came aboard. That participation unsurprisingly started questions about whether the killings were terrorism-related.

However, the involvement of the JTTF — an antiterrorism law-enforcement collaborative — doesn't mean suspected terrorism. Instead, the team triggers expedited investigations across local and state boundaries.

The goal, said retired FBI Special Agent Peter Ahearn, is to determine "whether it was some type of a terrorist event or was it radicalized or was it someone who had a very personal problem and went out and took it out on people."

New details revealed: Driver in fatal crash near Kodak Center identified

"There's more questions than answers right now," said Ahearn, who previously headed the western New York region's FBI office and has worked in federal antiterrorism circles. "A lot of things that are going to answer those questions are going to be right there."

A fatal and fiery crash occurred early on New Year's Day in front of the Kodak Center on West Ridge Road in Rochester. Police are investigating the incident, which took place just after a concert ended at the venue.

At a news conference Tuesday, the Rochester police said Michael Avery, the man driving the SUV in the fatal collision, had died and appears to have a history of mental health problems.

On Jan. 1, the sport utility vehicle driven by Avery was heading east on West Ridge Road and struck a smaller SUV, a Mitsubishi Outlander, as the smaller vehicle was leaving the Kodak Center parking lot, according to Rochester police. Two passengers in the Outlander were killed. Some pedestrians were injured.

What we know now: FBI investigates deadly New Year's Day crash near Kodak Center

Avery was driving with multiple gas cans in the SUV.

Law enforcement officials are likely now mining Avery's telephone logs, his social media, while interviewing family, friends and neighbors who knew him and searching his home and other locations.

Michael Avery, 35, of Syracuse died Monday night at Strong Memorial Hospital.

"I imagine right now there's an FBI agent feverishly writing an affidavit for a search on his electronics," said Seamus Hughes, a senior researcher at the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center at the University of Nebraska, Omaha.

The JTTF participation is to be expected, Hughes said. "The default is they take the lead and then they work backwards." Should terrorism be expected, the JTTF will keep a role. If ruled out, it may not.

The explosive crash at the Rainbow Bridge in November prompted similar response. Killed in the crash were the couple in the car, which sped up, hit a median, went airborne and exploded.

Terrorism was ruled out in that investigation.

Rochester police also say there now is no evidence of a political agenda on Avery's part. The investigation is ongoing.

"You need to take a breath; you need to wait" before reaching conclusions about motive, Ahearn said. "Answering the questions of 'who, what, when, where, why' are important.

"That last question is the biggest — why?"

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Was Rochester NY crash terrorism? What FBI involvement means