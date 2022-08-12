What does the FBI search warrant say for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago? Read for yourself

The warrant that agents used to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach on Monday has been unsealed and released.

A Florida federal court ordered the release of the warrant Friday afternoon after the Justice Department motioned to make it public. The warrant revealed that Trump is under investigation for possible Espionage Act violations dealing with national “defense information.”

Trump is also being investigated on potential charges of obstruction of justice and removing government records, including destroying documents.

Here’s what the warrant says:

