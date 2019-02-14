Does The Federal Bank Limited’s (NSE:FEDERALBNK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Shyam Srinivasan became the CEO of The Federal Bank Limited (NSE:FEDERALBNK) in 2010. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Shyam Srinivasan’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, The Federal Bank Limited has a market capitalization of ₹164b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹381m. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹12m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ₹71b to ₹226b. The median total CEO compensation was ₹36m.

As you can see, Shyam Srinivasan is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean The Federal Bank Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Federal Bank has changed from year to year.

Is The Federal Bank Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, The Federal Bank Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 3.3% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 8.4%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn’t enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has The Federal Bank Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with The Federal Bank Limited for providing a total return of 87% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount The Federal Bank Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

However, we can’t argue with the strong returns to shareholders, over the same time period. Given this situation we doubt shareholders are particularly concerned about the CEO compensation. Shareholders may want to check for free if Federal Bank insiders are buying or selling shares.

