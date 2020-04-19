How Does Fenix Outdoor International's (STO:FOI B) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Fenix Outdoor International (STO:FOI B) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 28% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 20% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Fenix Outdoor International

Does Fenix Outdoor International Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Fenix Outdoor International's P/E is 14.89. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.5) for companies in the specialty retail industry is roughly the same as Fenix Outdoor International's P/E.

OM:FOI B Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Fenix Outdoor International shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Fenix Outdoor International actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Fenix Outdoor International's earnings per share fell by 8.6% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 22% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Fenix Outdoor International's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Fenix Outdoor International has net cash of €67m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Fenix Outdoor International's P/E Ratio

Fenix Outdoor International trades on a P/E ratio of 14.9, which is fairly close to the SE market average of 15.7. While the absence of growth in the last year is probably causing a degree of pessimism, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company to weather a storm; so it isn't very surprising to see that it has a P/E ratio close to the market average. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Fenix Outdoor International over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 11.2 back then to 14.9 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.