Does Fermentalg Société Anonyme (EPA:FALG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Fermentalg Société Anonyme (EPA:FALG) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Fermentalg Société Anonyme Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Fermentalg Société Anonyme had €8.36m of debt, an increase on €7.96m, over one year. However, it does have €12.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €4.13m.

A Look At Fermentalg Société Anonyme's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fermentalg Société Anonyme had liabilities of €3.88m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €8.54m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €12.5m and €2.28m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has €2.35m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Fermentalg Société Anonyme could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Fermentalg Société Anonyme has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Fermentalg Société Anonyme's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

It seems likely shareholders hope that Fermentalg Société Anonyme can significantly advance the business plan before too long, because it doesn't have any significant revenue at the moment.

So How Risky Is Fermentalg Société Anonyme?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Fermentalg Société Anonyme had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of €9.1m and booked a €8.1m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of €12m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Fermentalg Société Anonyme's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Fermentalg Société Anonyme's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.