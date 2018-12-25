How Does Fervi Spa (BIT:FVI) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Recently, Fervi Spa (BIT:FVI) has started paying dividends to shareholders. Today it yields 1.2%. Does Fervi tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How does Fervi fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 20%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. The reality is that it is too early to consider Fervi as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether FVI one as a stable dividend player.

In terms of its peers, Fervi produces a yield of 1.2%, which is on the low-side for Machinery stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Fervi for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

