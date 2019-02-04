How Does FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 5.1%. Does FFI Holdings tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Check out our latest analysis for FFI Holdings

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

ASX:FFI Historical Dividend Yield February 4th 19 More

How well does FFI Holdings fit our criteria?

FFI Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 92%, meaning the dividend is not sufficiently covered by its earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a more sensible payout ratio of 86%, which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 6.3%.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, FFI Holdings has a yield of 5.1%, which is high for Food stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Whilst there are few things you may like about FFI Holdings from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for FFI’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for FFI’s outlook. Valuation: What is FFI worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FFI is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



