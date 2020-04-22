How Does Fiducian Group's (ASX:FID) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 42% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 22% over a quarter. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 7.5% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Fiducian Group

How Does Fiducian Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Fiducian Group's P/E of 12.92 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Fiducian Group has a lower P/E than the average (15.3) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

ASX:FID Price Estimation Relative to Market April 22nd 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Fiducian Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Fiducian Group increased earnings per share by 8.2% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 21% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Fiducian Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Fiducian Group has net cash of AU$13m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Fiducian Group's P/E Ratio

Fiducian Group trades on a P/E ratio of 12.9, which is below the AU market average of 14.1. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth. In contrast, the P/E indicates shareholders doubt that will happen! What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Fiducian Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.1 to 12.9 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.