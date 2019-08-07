What Does FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A.'s (BIT:FBK) Share Price Indicate?

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (BIT:FBK), operating in the financial services industry based in Italy, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the BIT, rising to highs of €11.82 and falling to the lows of €8.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether FinecoBank Banca Fineco's current trading price of €8.71 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at FinecoBank Banca Fineco’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is FinecoBank Banca Fineco still cheap?

FinecoBank Banca Fineco is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that FinecoBank Banca Fineco’s ratio of 21.93x is above its peer average of 8.03x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Banks industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that FinecoBank Banca Fineco’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of FinecoBank Banca Fineco look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. FinecoBank Banca Fineco’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FBK’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FBK should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FBK for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FBK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on FinecoBank Banca Fineco.