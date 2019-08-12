Does Finnair Oyj's (HEL:FIA1S) 38% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend?

For investors with a long-term horizon, examining earnings trend over time and against industry peers is more insightful than looking at an earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Finnair Oyj (HEL:FIA1S) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Finnair Oyj is currently performing.

Did FIA1S beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

FIA1S's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €133m has jumped 38% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 47%, indicating the rate at which FIA1S is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Finnair Oyj has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.6% is below the FI Airlines industry of 5.4%, indicating Finnair Oyj's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Finnair Oyj’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 1.4% to 4.9%.

Though Finnair Oyj's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Finnair Oyj to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

