What does it take to get fired from the Bank of England?

Three of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise interest rates despite inflation slowing down

Switching the gold reserves into Bitcoin, perhaps. Or helping Nigel Farage open a bank account. Maybe attending a pro-Brexit rally. There are probably still a few things that could land staff in trouble at the Bank of England but being completely wrong about the economy, repeatedly, is seemingly not on the list.

Over the course of the past week, it has become painfully clear that at least three members of the Monetary Policy Committee have little clue what is going on in the country where their decisions have a huge impact. Yet no one has offered their resignation, or been properly held to account. The British public deserves better.

In recent days, we have learned two important things about the British economy. On Wednesday, the latest data showed that the rate of inflation was falling much more quickly than the City expected.

The growth in prices came down to 3.9pc last month, down from 4.6pc in October. And on Friday, revised figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that the economy contracted by 0.1pc in the latest quarter.

That was probably not a huge surprise, given that consumers have been hammered by stealth tax rises through the freezing of thresholds, while real wages have stagnated, and many of our major trading partners across Europe are experiencing similar slowdowns.

Even so, it takes the UK perilously close to the full-blown recession it has thus far managed to avoid.

And yet, last week three of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee actually voted for interest rates to go up. Had another two members agreed the bank rate would now be 5.5pc. It could have triggered another round of rises in repayments for anyone with a mortgage, knocking the housing market and prompting another rise in interest costs for business.

The number of corporate insolvencies last month reached the highest level since 2009: zombie firms should not be kept on life support, but nor should promising businesses be pushed to the wall. And this increase in interest rates, which the Bank itself makes clear will have maximum impact between 18 months and two years from now, would have occurred at a time when inflation was nearing the target rate of 2pc.

It is not as if this was a one-off error of judgement. Only last month MPC members, including the recently-appointed Megan Greene, were warning that inflation would be higher for longer, at precisely the moment it was coming down.

And, of course, even though those MPC members were outnumbered last week, the remaining six all voted to keep rates on hold. None of them saw that what the UK needed this month was actually a cut in rates.

Interest rates are not an exact science, and can be difficult to get right. There are many other factors which could drive up inflation which are out of the Bank’s hands.

No one ever said forecasting was easy, nor that we can always ensure, with total certainty, the right rate of interest for the economy. There is a large element of judgment involved in the MPC’s decisions, which is why its decisions are rarely unanimous.

But that is the job. Which is why the Treasury needs to appoint people who are most likely to get it right, hold them to account, and cut short their terms if they keep making the same mistakes over and over again.

Many voices were, earlier this month, arguing for rates to be reduced.

For example, the Shadow MPC, run by the Institute of Economic Affairs, which keeps a close eye on the money supply (an indicator the experts at the Bank appear to disregard as an irrelevance) has been warning for some time of the risk of “overcorrecting”.

This week, one of its members pointed out that “almost every leading indicator has been pointing firmly downwards for some time, notably the monetary aggregates”.

The Shadow MPC wasn’t alone: many City economists have been fretting that, with the economy slowing sharply, the Bank may have kept rates too high for too long, and that risks pushing the UK into a completely unnecessary downturn.

A fundamental problem is this. Across British officialdom, it seems that so long as you are part of the Remain, centrist establishment, and dismiss tax cuts, competitiveness and free trade on grounds they either won’t boost growth or cannot be pursued because our population is ageing or global supply chains are fragile, you get a free pass.

You can print too much money, trigger a round of inflation, hold interest rates at near zero, realise the mistake too late, push rates too high and hold them there for too long, and can do so shielded from the consequences.

No one in government will suggest that perhaps you should have looked at the data more closely, or talked to a few more small businesses and regional estate agents to get a feel for what is happening in the real economy, or consulted external economists, and then come to a more informed decision.

If decisions have no consequences, then there is no incentive to ever get them right. The British economy cannot endure a Bank which might be “independent” but isn’t accountable and lacks intellectual diversity.

The MPC needs more balance. Members who get calls badly wrong should face scrutiny – or even the sack.

