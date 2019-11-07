Does First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is First Capital Realty's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 First Capital Realty had CA$5.10b of debt, an increase on CA$4.27b, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Healthy Is First Capital Realty's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that First Capital Realty had liabilities of CA$676.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$5.59b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$19.4m and CA$119.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CA$6.12b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of CA$4.77b, we think shareholders really should watch First Capital Realty's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.1, it's fair to say First Capital Realty does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 2.7 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. Even more troubling is the fact that First Capital Realty actually let its EBIT decrease by 4.3% over the last year. If it keeps going like that paying off its debt will be like running on a treadmill -- a lot of effort for not much advancement. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if First Capital Realty can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.