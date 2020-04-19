Does The First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Share Price Fall With The Market?

If you're interested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from FMBI's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.39, we can surmise that the First Midwest Bancorp share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that First Midwest Bancorp shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether First Midwest Bancorp is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

NasdaqGS:FMBI Income Statement April 19th 2020 More

Does FMBI's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of US$1.6b, First Midwest Bancorp is a small cap stock. However, it is big enough to catch the attention of professional investors. It has a relatively high beta, which is not unusual among small-cap stocks. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a smaller company, actively traded small-cap stocks often have a higher beta that a similar large-cap stock.

What this means for you:

Since First Midwest Bancorp tends to move up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether FMBI is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as First Midwest Bancorp’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

