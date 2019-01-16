What Does First Pacific Company Limited’s (HKG:142) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use First Pacific Company Limited’s (HKG:142) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. First Pacific has a P/E ratio of 15.15, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$15.15 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for First Pacific

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do I Calculate First Pacific’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for First Pacific:

P/E of 15.15 = $0.43 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.028 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by First Pacific earnings growth of 12% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 36%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 23%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does First Pacific’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, First Pacific has a higher P/E than the average company (12.5) in the diversified financial industry.

SEHK:142 PE PEG Gauge January 16th 19 More

First Pacific’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting First Pacific’s P/E?

First Pacific has net debt worth a very significant 348% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On First Pacific’s P/E Ratio

First Pacific trades on a P/E ratio of 15.1, which is above the HK market average of 10.3. It has already proven it can grow earnings, but the debt levels mean it faces some risks. The relatively high P/E ratio suggests shareholders think growth will continue.