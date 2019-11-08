How Does First Quantum Minerals's (TSE:FM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

It's great to see First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 35% share price pop in the last month. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does First Quantum Minerals Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

First Quantum Minerals's P/E of 26.01 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.4) for companies in the metals and mining industry is lower than First Quantum Minerals's P/E.

That means that the market expects First Quantum Minerals will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

First Quantum Minerals's 100% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 16% a year, over 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

First Quantum Minerals's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals a substantial 132% of First Quantum Minerals's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On First Quantum Minerals's P/E Ratio

First Quantum Minerals's P/E is 26.0 which is above average (14.3) in its market. While its debt levels are rather high, at least its EPS is growing quickly. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about First Quantum Minerals recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 19.3 to 26.0 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.