Does First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

First Seacoast Bancorp's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, First Seacoast Bancorp's EPS shot from US$0.18 to US$0.45, over the last year. You don't see 145% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of First Seacoast Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note First Seacoast Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to US$16m. That's progress.

Since First Seacoast Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$61m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are First Seacoast Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for First Seacoast Bancorp shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Richard Donovan, the of the company, paid US$49k for shares at around US$9.81 each.

It's reassuring that First Seacoast Bancorp insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like First Seacoast Bancorp with market caps under US$200m is about US$702k.

The First Seacoast Bancorp CEO received US$458k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add First Seacoast Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

First Seacoast Bancorp's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. It could be that First Seacoast Bancorp is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. If so, then it the potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that First Seacoast Bancorp is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

