Does Firstsource Solutions Limited's (NSE:FSL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Firstsource Solutions Limited's (NSE:FSL) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Firstsource Solutions has a P/E ratio of 8.59, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 12%.

See our latest analysis for Firstsource Solutions

How Do I Calculate Firstsource Solutions's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Firstsource Solutions:

P/E of 8.59 = ₹47.3 ÷ ₹5.51 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Firstsource Solutions's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.7) for companies in the it industry is higher than Firstsource Solutions's P/E.

NSEI:FSL Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 26th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Firstsource Solutions shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Firstsource Solutions, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Firstsource Solutions increased earnings per share by 7.8% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 12% annually, over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Firstsource Solutions's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Firstsource Solutions's net debt is 12% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Firstsource Solutions's P/E Ratio

Firstsource Solutions's P/E is 8.6 which is below average (13) in the IN market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS is moving in the right direction. The P/E ratio implies the market is cautious about longer term prospects.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.