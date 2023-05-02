What does Florida owe an innocent man for 37 years of prison? | Editorial

The state of Florida took 37 years from Robert DuBoise, imprisoning him for a rape and murder he did not commit. In return, the state Legislature last week awarded him $1.85 million. Nothing can give him all those years back — and the state needs to keep working on a better process of compensating the wrongly convicted — but the money will help. The governor should sign off on the payment as soon as possible.

Hillsborough prosecutors falsely accused DuBoise of killing Barbara Grams, a 20-year-old woman attacked one night in August 1983 as she walked home from her job in a Tampa shopping mall. She was found the next morning behind a North Boulevard dental office. Dubious forensic evidence involving a bite mark on Grams’ cheek and some equally dubious testimony from a jailhouse informant landed DuBoise in prison. Arrested as a teenager, he knew nothing but the grind of incarceration his entire adult life. He missed out on starting a career and raising a family. His father died while he was behind bars. At one point, he was sentenced to death.

In 2020, DNA testing from evidence collected from Grams’ body did not match DuBoise, and by then bite mark evidence like the kind used in the Grams case was not considered scientifically reliable. Hillsborough prosecutors agreed that DuBoise should be released, which he was in August 2020. The following month, a judge voided his convictions. (Two men already in prison for killing someone in 1983 and linked to another 1983 killing are now indicted in the Grams case.)

Florida has a law that provides $50,000 for each year a wrongly convicted person spends in prison. There are many criteria that have to be met, including no prior violent felonies or multiple nonviolent felonies, sometimes referred to as the “clean hands” provision. DuBoise had prior charges of burglary and grand theft related to stealing gasoline, hubcaps, an extension cord and a claw hammer when he was 17 years old. The prior convictions meant he had to jump through more hoops to convince the Legislature to grant him compensation. Unlike many exonerated former inmates, DuBoise succeeded. Lawmakers formally apologized to him for his wrongful conviction, and, in a touching moment, even gave him a standing ovation on Friday after they voted in favor of the $1.85 million payment. But it should not have taken more than 2½ years since DuBoise was released for the state to make things right.

Lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would update the “clean hands” provision to make it easier for people with prior felony convictions to collect compensation for the time they otherwise would not have spent in prison. That makes a lot of sense. Innocence is innocence, after all. DuBoise, now 58, was exonerated. He didn’t get out on a technicality. He didn’t commit the rape and murder, but the state imprisoned him for 37 years anyway. He and other wrongly convicted people should get paid sooner, so they can get on with the rest of their lives. DuBoise is too gracious, too busy enjoying his freedom, and focusing on the future, to say it himself, but he deserved better.

