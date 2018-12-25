Does Flowtech Fluidpower plc’s (LON:FLO) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Flowtech Fluidpower plc’s (LON:FLO) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Flowtech Fluidpower has a P/E ratio of 10.86, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.2%.

Check out our latest analysis for Flowtech Fluidpower

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Flowtech Fluidpower:

P/E of 10.86 = £1.12 ÷ £0.10 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Flowtech Fluidpower saw earnings per share improve by -8.5% last year.

How Does Flowtech Fluidpower’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Flowtech Fluidpower has a lower P/E than the average (13.9) P/E for companies in the trade distributors industry.

AIM:FLO PE PEG Gauge December 25th 18 More

This suggests that market participants think Flowtech Fluidpower will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Flowtech Fluidpower’s Balance Sheet

Flowtech Fluidpower has net debt worth 26% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Flowtech Fluidpower’s P/E Ratio

Flowtech Fluidpower trades on a P/E ratio of 10.9, which is below the GB market average of 14.7. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings are improving. The P/E ratio implies the market is cautious about longer term prospects.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.