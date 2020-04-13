How Does Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's (EPA:ALFOC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme (EPA:ALFOC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 22% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 20% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.08 that sentiment around Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (25.6) for companies in the entertainment industry is higher than Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's 105% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 20% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme holds net cash of €8.7m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's P/E Ratio