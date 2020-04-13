How Does Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's (EPA:ALFOC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme (EPA:ALFOC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 22% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 20% in the last year.
All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.
How Does Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.08 that sentiment around Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (25.6) for companies in the entertainment industry is higher than Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's P/E.
Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.
Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's 105% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 20% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.
A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank
One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.
Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.
How Does Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?
Since Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme holds net cash of €8.7m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.
The Bottom Line On Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's P/E Ratio
Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's P/E is 7.1 which is below average (14.1) in the FR market. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Focus Home Interactive Société anonyme's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.2 to 7.1 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.
Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.
Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.
If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.