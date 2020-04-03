How Does Food Empire Holdings's (SGX:F03) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Food Empire Holdings (SGX:F03) share price has dived 32% in the last thirty days. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 18% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Food Empire Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Food Empire Holdings's P/E of 6.51 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Food Empire Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (10.8) P/E for companies in the food industry.

Food Empire Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, Food Empire Holdings grew EPS by a whopping 44% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 21%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Food Empire Holdings's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Food Empire Holdings's US$4.7m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Food Empire Holdings's P/E Ratio

Food Empire Holdings's P/E is 6.5 which is below average (10.2) in the SG market. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Food Empire Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 9.5 back then to 6.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.