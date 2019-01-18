What Does Forbo Holding AG’s (VTX:FORN) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Forbo Holding AG’s (VTX:FORN) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Forbo Holding’s P/E ratio is 19.1. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying CHF19.1 for every CHF1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Forbo Holding:

P/E of 19.1 = CHF1399 ÷ CHF73.23 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each CHF1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

It’s nice to see that Forbo Holding grew EPS by a stonking 180% in the last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 6.2% a year, over 5 years.

How Does Forbo Holding’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Forbo Holding has a higher P/E than the average company (12.2) in the consumer durables industry.

That means that the market expects Forbo Holding will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Forbo Holding’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Forbo Holding has net cash of CHF126m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Forbo Holding’s P/E Ratio

Forbo Holding has a P/E of 19.1. That’s around the same as the average in the CH market, which is 18.1. The balance sheet is healthy, and recent EPS growth impressive, but the P/E implies some caution from the market. Given analysts are expecting further growth, I am a little surprised the P/E ratio is not higher. That may be worth further research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.