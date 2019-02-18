Does Fortis Inc.’s (TSE:FTS) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

For investors with a long-term horizon, examining earnings trend over time and against industry peers is more insightful than looking at an earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Fortis is currently performing.

How Did FTS’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

FTS’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of CA$1.1b has jumped 14% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 24%, indicating the rate at which FTS is growing has slowed down. To understand what’s happening, let’s examine what’s occurring with margins and if the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Fortis has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.0% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.9% is below the CA Electric Utilities industry of 4.2%, indicating Fortis’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Fortis’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 5.5% to 4.8%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 123% to 134% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Fortis has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Fortis to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

