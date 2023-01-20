Does Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (SGX:J69U) Weak Fundamentals Mean A Downturn In Its Stock Should Be Expected?

Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (SGX:J69U) stock up by 9.2% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Frasers Centrepoint Trust's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Frasers Centrepoint Trust is:

5.2% = S$207m ÷ S$4.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Frasers Centrepoint Trust's Earnings Growth And 5.2% ROE

At first glance, Frasers Centrepoint Trust's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 7.0% either. As a result, Frasers Centrepoint Trust's flat net income growth over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 5.9% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is J69U fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Frasers Centrepoint Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Frasers Centrepoint Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 90% (or a retention ratio of 9.9%). However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Accordingly, this suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of the high payout.

Moreover, Frasers Centrepoint Trust has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 101%. As a result, Frasers Centrepoint Trust's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 5.1% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Frasers Centrepoint Trust. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a marginal improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

