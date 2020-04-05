Does Frequentis AG (ETR:FQT) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at Frequentis AG (ETR:FQT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Frequentis:

0.11 = €17m ÷ (€255m - €99m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Frequentis has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Frequentis Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Frequentis's ROCE is fairly close to the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 10%. Regardless of where Frequentis sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Frequentis's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Frequentis has current liabilities of €99m and total assets of €255m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 39% of its total assets. Frequentis has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Frequentis's ROCE

