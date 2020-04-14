Does Freshii Inc.'s (TSE:FRII) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Matthew Corrin became the CEO of Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) in 2007. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Matthew Corrin's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Freshii Inc. is worth CA$41m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$1.7m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CA$540k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CA$279m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CA$219k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Freshii stands. On an industry level, roughly 66% of total compensation represents salary and 34% is other remuneration. Non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of the remuneration pie for Freshii, in sharp contrast to the overall sector.

As you can see, Matthew Corrin is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Freshii Inc. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Freshii, below.

Is Freshii Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Freshii Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 5.1% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 3.1%.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn't particularly impressive, but I'm happy with the modest EPS growth. Considering these factors I'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Freshii Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 89% over three years, many shareholders in Freshii Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Freshii Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

The growth in the business has been uninspiring, but the shareholder returns have arguably been worse, over the last three years. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 2 warning signs for Freshii that you should be aware of before investing.

