How does Friday’s fog bring higher snow totals for today?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Some areas of Southern Colorado woke up to more snow on the ground than expected Saturday morning. Did you know that Friday’s fog is related to how much snow we got on Saturday?

This scenario is called the “seeder-feeder effect” and is illustrated in the diagram below.

When we have a low-lying cloud, one that we experience as fog, and a cloud above it that produces precipitation you get the seeder-feeder effect. Precipitation (in the form of snow) from the higher cloud (the seeder cloud) falls through the lower-lying cloud (the feeder), combines with the water molecules from the feeder, and produces more precipitation.

So on Friday night, when we had fog, we started to see a precipitating cloud forming in the upper levels of the atmosphere and we had a seeder-feeder effect.

Snow Totals continue to come into Fox21 through the morning. So far, our viewer Karen Saltsman in Broadmoor Bluffs reports 5 inches of snow and our snow stake at Fox21 shows 4.5 inches of snow.

Tune in to Fox21 throughout the day as Storm Team gets more snow totals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.