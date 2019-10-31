Does Frill Holding (STO:FRILL B) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Frill Holding AB (publ) (STO:FRILL B) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Frill Holding's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Frill Holding had kr3.67m of debt, up from kr137.0k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has kr4.11m in cash, leading to a kr438.0k net cash position.

How Strong Is Frill Holding's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Frill Holding had liabilities of kr8.52m due within a year, and liabilities of kr837.0k falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr4.11m and kr1.20m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr4.05m.

Given Frill Holding has a market capitalization of kr122.6m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Frill Holding also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Frill Holding will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Frill Holding made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to kr2.7m, which is a fall of 19%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Frill Holding?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Frill Holding had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of kr19m and booked a kr19m accounting loss. With only kr438.0k on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Frill Holding's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.