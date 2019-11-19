How Does Frontier IP Group's (LON:FIPP) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 31% gain, recovering from prior weakness. However, the annual gain of 8.2% wasn't so impressive.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Frontier IP Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Frontier IP Group's P/E of 12.56 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Frontier IP Group has a lower P/E than the average (20.0) in the capital markets industry classification.

Frontier IP Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Frontier IP Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Frontier IP Group's 145% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 112% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Frontier IP Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Frontier IP Group's UK£1.9m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Frontier IP Group's P/E Ratio

Frontier IP Group has a P/E of 12.6. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 17.1. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Frontier IP Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.6 to 12.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.