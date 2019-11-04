Does Fu Shou Yuan International Group's (HKG:1448) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance?

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, the Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (HKG:1448) share price is up 74% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 0.6% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 12% , including dividends .

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Fu Shou Yuan International Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1448 Past and Future Earnings, November 4th 2019

We know that Fu Shou Yuan International Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Fu Shou Yuan International Group, it has a TSR of 83% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Fu Shou Yuan International Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 13% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Is Fu Shou Yuan International Group cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

