What does furlough mean? Can I leave my home under shelter-in-place? Coronavirus terms, explained

Most people know what social distancing is by now. They've heard that the coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic.

But what does it mean when you hear New York is the "epicenter" in the United States? And do health care professionals say they need ventilators or respirators – or both?

Three weeks ago, USA TODAY published a guide to new vocabulary words popping up as the new coronavirus spreads globally. As the situation around the world changes, new words have entered dinner table conversations and social media feeds.

Here's a look at other terms related to the coronavirus and what they mean.

Epicenter and 'hot spot'

While many headlines and public health officials have used the term "epicenter," the word doesn't comes from the field of public health.

According to Merriam-Webster's definition, an epicenter is "the part of the earth's surface directly above the focus of an earthquake." It can also mean the "center."

Speaking with Politico, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the way the term has been applied during the coronavirus pandemic – to Wuhan when the virus broke out, followed by northern Italy then New York as more cases surged – may not be the most accurate use. However, he said it's still useful to understand "that point in a particular region where the most activity is."

“Is it the ‘focus’? Is it the ‘major point of acceleration’? Is it the ‘epicenter’? It’s the most prominent area with an outbreak,” he told Politico. “I don’t see any harm in using common terms. There’s always room for misunderstanding, but as long as it isn’t so confusing for people to understand, I have no problem with saying ‘epicenter.’”

Similarly, "hot spot" is not a public health term but has been used to describe areas with a particularly large cluster of cases.

Shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders

State and local officials have tried to curb the spread of the disease by limiting residents' movement through shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders.

Some states have called them shelter-in-place orders and others stay-at-home orders. The directives differ by location but generally require people to avoid all nonessential outings and stay inside as much as possible.

The orders are not lockdowns and in general allow residents to continue performing tasks essential to the health and safety of family and pets. It's still fine to buy groceries, go for a run, walk the dog, pick up medicine, visit a doctor or get supplies to work from home.

Martial law

Martial law is "the law administered by military forces that is invoked by a government in an emergency when the civilian law enforcement agencies are unable to maintain public order and safety," according to Merriam-Webster. While social media rumors have spread of martial law being enacted amid the pandemic, it has not and government officials have given no indication it will be enacted.

Community spread

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected."

Contact tracing

Contact tracing is done by closely monitoring and tracking with whom a person infected with a contagious virus has come in close contact, according to the World Health Organization.