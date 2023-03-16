What Does The Future Hold For BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from BlackSky Technology's four analysts is for revenues of US$94m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 44% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$106m in 2023. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on BlackSky Technology, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 44% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 48% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.8% annually. So although BlackSky Technology is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for BlackSky Technology this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on BlackSky Technology after today.

Want to learn more? At least one of BlackSky Technology's four analysts has provided estimates out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

