What Does The Future Hold For KB Home (NYSE:KBH)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for KB Home (NYSE:KBH), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the eleven analysts covering KB Home provided consensus estimates of US$3.9b revenue in 2020, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 17% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 25% to US$2.49 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.57 in 2020. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:KBH Earnings and Revenue Growth June 27th 2020 More

What's most unexpected is that the consensus price target rose 6.1% to US$34.27, strongly implying the downgrade to forecasts is not expected to be more than a temporary blip. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values KB Home at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$28.50. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await KB Home shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 17%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 10% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.6% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - KB Home is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that KB Home's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on KB Home after today.

A high debt burden combined with a downgrade of this magnitude always gives us some reason for concern, especially if these forecasts are just the first sign of a business downturn. To see more of our financial analysis, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about its balance sheet and specific concerns we've identified.