What Does The Future Hold For Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Market forces rained on the parade of Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about Mi Technovation Berhad recently, with the stock price up a noteworthy 23% to RM1.96 in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the latest downgrade, Mi Technovation Berhad's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be RM396m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 15% to RM0.088. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM451m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.09 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to earnings per share numbers as well.

The average price target climbed 13% to RM1.96 despite the reduced earnings forecasts, suggesting that this earnings impact could be a positive for the stock, once it passes. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Mi Technovation Berhad analyst has a price target of RM2.17 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM1.75. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Mi Technovation Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.6% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 24% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Mi Technovation Berhad.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Mi Technovation Berhad's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Mi Technovation Berhad after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings.

