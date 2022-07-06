What Does The Future Hold For Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)? These Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from dual analysts covering Polar Capital Holdings is for revenues of UK£170m in 2023, implying a disturbing 24% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of UK£170m in 2023. Overall it looks like Polar Capital Holdings is performing in line with analyst expectations, given the analysts have updated their numbers and there's been no real change to this year's forecast following these updates.

See our latest analysis for Polar Capital Holdings

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 24% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 16% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 1.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that Polar Capital Holdings' revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts reconfirmed their revenue estimates for this year, suggesting that the business is performing in line with market expectations. Analysts also expect revenues to shrink faster than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Polar Capital Holdings going forwards.

Story continues

But wait - there's more! We have estimates for Polar Capital Holdings from its dual analysts out until 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.